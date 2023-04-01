Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.68. 641,892 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

