Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after acquiring an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.79.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

