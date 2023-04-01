Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after purchasing an additional 297,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $241.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,718. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

