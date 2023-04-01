Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 751.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 751.25 ($9.23).

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($7.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.83) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.30) to GBX 800 ($9.83) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.67) to GBX 800 ($9.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

FRES stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.17) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 776.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 808.76. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 637.20 ($7.83) and a one year high of GBX 996.80 ($12.25). The firm has a market cap of £5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,486.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

