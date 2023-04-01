G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC) to Issue Thrice Yearly Dividend of $0.59 on April 18th

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) announced a Thrice Yearly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

Shares of WILC stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.