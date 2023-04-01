Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,829,800 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 2,327,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Galaxy Digital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Galaxy Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 143,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,864. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

