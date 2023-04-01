Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 5,044 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.3% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.56. The stock had a trading volume of 475,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,430. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

