GateToken (GT) Price Hits $5.17 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00018163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $559.66 million and $357,418.60 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.1805223 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $876,768.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

