Geisinger Health Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Geisinger Health bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,007,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,080,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 14.7% of Geisinger Health’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,716,473 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

