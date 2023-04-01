General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $93.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $95.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $95.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

