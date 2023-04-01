General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,720,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 13,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,380,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,062. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,186.67, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

