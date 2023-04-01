Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,200 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,725 shares of company stock worth $10,824,307 in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE G traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

