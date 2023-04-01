GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GigaMedia stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 24,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

