GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.