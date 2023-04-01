Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2,574.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,078 shares of company stock valued at $398,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

