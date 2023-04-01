Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.4 %

GOODN opened at $19.98 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 7.26%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

