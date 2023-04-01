Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,399. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

