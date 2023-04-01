Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.20% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after buying an additional 364,594 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 640,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

