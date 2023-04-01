Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SRET traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. 65,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.19. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

