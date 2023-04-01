Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GMED. Barclays lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $81.78.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 343,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

