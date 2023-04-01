GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 470,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,543. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $66.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 174,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $522,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,960,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,405.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,489,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,855,862. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 174,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $522,693.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,960,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,405.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,601 and sold 898,192 shares valued at $2,845,225. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

