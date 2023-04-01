goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Performance

EHMEF opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. goeasy has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.