Got Guaranteed Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $65.46 million and $166,700.10 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Got Guaranteed alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Got Guaranteed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Got Guaranteed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.