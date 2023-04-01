Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Update

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

NYSE GHC traded up $7.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $595.84. 29,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $623.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.71. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.03. Graham has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $681.70.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Graham’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.