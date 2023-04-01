Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.96 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,392.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00326342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00074456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.82 or 0.00552684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00442769 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

