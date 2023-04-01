Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gritstone bio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

GRTS opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 600.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 101,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

