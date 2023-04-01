Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Trading Up 21.5%

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 21.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Gusbourne Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne Plc operates as a holding company with interests in wine businesses. The firm operates through its subsidiary Gusbourne Estate Ltd., which engages in the production and distribution of wine business. The company was founded on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

