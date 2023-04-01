H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.42 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

