Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.