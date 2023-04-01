Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. 8,378,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,576,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.