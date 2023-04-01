Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 352,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,090,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 133,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

