Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,927. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average of $151.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

