Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.49. 1,654,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.46. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

