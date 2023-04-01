Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,134,000 after purchasing an additional 190,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,147,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,447. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62, a PEG ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average of $181.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

