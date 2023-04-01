Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 117 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 44,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.45. 6,955,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795,536. The stock has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.62. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

