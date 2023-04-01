Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 59,764,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,801,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

