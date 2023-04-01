Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,664 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 34,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.78. 6,634,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,902,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a PE ratio of 951.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.