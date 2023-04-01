Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.54

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.78. Harsco shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 219,286 shares changing hands.

HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $542.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

