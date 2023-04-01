Harvest Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $697,249.89 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $34.95 or 0.00122645 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.81 million and approximately $697,249.89 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

