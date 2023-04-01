HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Up 27.2% in March

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HBT Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of HBT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 99,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,375. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $634.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.92.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.74 million. Research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,140.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in HBT Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HBT Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in HBT Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HBT Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HBT Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. 25.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

