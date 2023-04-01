HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Adagene has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adagene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adagene Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADAG Get Rating ) by 339.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Adagene worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

