HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 434,996 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 401,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $263.68. 1,223,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

