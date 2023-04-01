Head to Head Comparison: XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) versus Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XWELL and Cannabis Sativa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

XWELL presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 315.63%. Given XWELL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

This table compares XWELL and Cannabis Sativa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XWELL and Cannabis Sativa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $77.74 million 0.44 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.12 Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -0.84

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannabis Sativa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cannabis Sativa beats XWELL on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

