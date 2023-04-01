Head to Head Survey: Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) & New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Canaccord Genuity Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $89.09 million 13.79 $72.67 million $0.72 16.90 Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 10.38

Profitability

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Canaccord Genuity Group. Canaccord Genuity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Canaccord Genuity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance N/A N/A N/A Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Mountain Finance and Canaccord Genuity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaccord Genuity Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Canaccord Genuity Group has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.68%. Given Canaccord Genuity Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canaccord Genuity Group is more favorable than New Mountain Finance.

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Canaccord Genuity Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. New Mountain Finance pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canaccord Genuity Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Canaccord Genuity Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests. The company was founded on June 29, 2010 & completed its initial public offering (“”IPO””) on May 19, 2011 and headquartered in New York, NY.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Rating)

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries. The Company’s wealth management division has Investment Advisors (IA) and professionals in Canada, the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Capital Markets segment provides institutional and corporate client’s investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services with capabilities in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.