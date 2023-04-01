HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.56. 26,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDELY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.31) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

