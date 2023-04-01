Hendershot Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

