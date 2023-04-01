Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,611,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.