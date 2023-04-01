Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after acquiring an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

