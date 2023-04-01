Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Up 25.1% in March

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 92,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Down 6.9 %

HILS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 101,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,902. Hillstream BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hillstream BioPharma

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

