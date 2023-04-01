holoride (RIDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.39 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. holoride has a market cap of $25.39 million and $79,594.19 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.64 or 0.06414580 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00062407 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00021499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018177 BTC.

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.042226 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $80,933.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

